Alexandra Chando (ex-Maddie, AS THE WORLD TURNS) has been cast in an untitled NBC drama pilot based on the Dutch series ADAM & EVA. The actress is set as the female lead, Eva, opposite Ben Rappaport’s Adam. Deadline.com reported the news exclusively, here. Chando shared the news on Instagram, posting, “Life is funnnnny. Just gotta hang in there. Immensely excited and grateful to be a part of this incredible show.”