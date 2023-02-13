2013: Carter discovered adoption papers connected to Dayzee, his adoptive brother Marcus’s wife, and learned that she had been involved in finding a home for Maya’s baby girl. He did more digging and found out that the child and her adoptive family had been killed in an accident, then broke this difficult news to Maya.

2014: Ridge asked Carter to officiate his wedding, and suggested that he and then-girlfriend Maya should start planning their own future. Carter just smiled when Maya claimed that she wanted to take her time and enjoyed being engaged.

2015: Carter performed Bill and Katie’s wedding ceremony.

2017: Carter was the officiant at the sweet Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony for Zende and Nicole.

2018: Carter officiated another elegant February wedding, this time for Brooke and Ridge beneath Stephanie’s portrait in the Forrester mansion. After, Carter lamented to his ex, Maya, that someday he hoped to be a groom instead of an officiant.

2020: Carter became enamored with Forrester model Zoe and pressed her about whether she could truly trust Thomas, who she was dating, citing his long-standing feelings for Hope. He attended Zoe’s birthday party and offered her free legal advice.

2021: Carter and Zoe set a wedding date. Carter was floored when Ridge shared that he had witnessed Zoe coming on to Zende. Heartbroken, he confronted his fiancée about whether he was truly the man she wanted to marry, suggesting that she was only marrying him because he was “Forrester-adjacent”, and demanded that she return his engagement ring. Carter told off Zende for behaving inappropriately with Carter’s intended. Carter warned Zoe’s sister, Paris, who was dating Zende, to be wary of the Zende/Zoe connection.

2022: Carter got an earful from Grace about pursuing Paris after he’d hurt Zende. Carter was gobsmacked when Grace ordered him to break it off with Paris, or she’d go to the Forresters and accuse him of sexual harassment regarding her daughters. Reluctantly, Carter acquiesced and broke it off with Paris. Carter scowled when a gleeful Grace said she’d be watching him. Shortly after, Paris showed up unannounced at his door. They made love.