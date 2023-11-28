Win A Private Game Night With Soap Stars!

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS) is once again hosting a fundraiser to raise 25,000 toys for children in need through ChristmasIsNotCancelled.com. This week, fans have the opportunity to win a private Zoom game night with Lilley, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R), Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS), Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu, GH et al), Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH), Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) and Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) by giving a toy to a child in need. For more details and information about how to enter to win, click here!