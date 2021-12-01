Thirty Years After His November 26, 1991 Debut As Y&R’s Michael Baldwin, Christian J. LeBlanc’s Co-Stars Share What Makes Him So Great.

Eric Braeden (Victor) “Christian LeBlanc … Christian LeBlanc! Wait a minute, I know that guy. I remember him. He was a damn good actor. In fact, he was my legal advisor. Oh yeah, now I remember. Where has he been? Has he made too much money from me? I want him back by my side. Enough vacation for him! I can’t believe I’ve been paying you for 30 years. I promise to pay you more if you come back.”

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) “Happy anniversary, my dear, sweet, amazing TV hubby. The one I love to play with, dance with and act with so very much! You make me laugh and cry — on screen only — harder than them all. Love you and here’s to 30 more!”

Greg Rikaart (Kevin) “Having the writers at Y&R reveal that Michael and Kevin were brothers was probably the most fortunate thing that’s happened to me in my career. The success of our familial dynamic was and is in large part to Christian’s insistence on having our relationship be as specific as it could be. Putting in the work at work inevitably led to a wonderful relationship that exists not only with Michael and Kevin but also between Christian and myself. Christian is an exceptional actor and fantastic human. I’m grateful he’s in my life and grateful to celebrate him and Michael Baldwin! Happy Anniversary, Mikey!”

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) “Congrats, Christian, on 30 years! Working alongside you these past several years and counting has been a true privilege. Work would be so boring without you. Your overall zest and passion for life is contagious. Love you!”

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) “I adore Christian. His incredible talent, intelligence and sense of humor make for an intoxicating combination that I cannot resist. I’m afraid when we’re together we both get very loud and obstreperous, making for a bit of pandemonium! Our brains are just so excited to have each other to bounce off of, we can get a bit out of control. We are so fortunate to have him in our Y&R family. May he continue to be our silver fox for many more years. Bon anniversaire, Christian! Je t’aime.”

Peter Bergman (Jack) “Christian LeBlanc brings a joy to his work that is simply infectious. Whether he’s carrying a story or simply a part of a party scene, he brings the same positive energy and commitment. We could all learn from that example. Happy anniversary to a talented actor and beloved character.”

Jess Walton (Jill) “I have known Christian for many, many years and I have enjoyed his humor in the makeup room, his talent on stage, his generosity toward his fellow actors and his kindness at public appearances. I have marveled at his artwork and his knowledge of genealogy — he created a wonderful family tree for me! He is a true Renaissance Man and I love him more than words can say.”

Kate Linder (Esther) “I have had the amazing opportunity to work with Christian LeBlanc for the past 30 years. He is not only exceptionally talented as an actor and artist, but he’s incredibly giving as well. He has helped me raise thousands of dollars for March of Dimes Canada and many other great charities throughout Canada. Happy 30th anniversary, Christian! So looking forward to the next 30 years with you!”

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) “Christian is so incredibly talented. I’ve always marveled at how different Christian is from Michael, so it’s fun to watch him transform into that character. And he has more energy than anyone I’ve ever met in my life. And wonderful stories. He lights up a room, with or without his selfie stick!”

Judith Chapman (Gloria) “My son, my son … you never call. Your glow outshines us all and I’m proud to be your mumsy. Thoughtful, professional Christian, thank you for always giving JuJu her five seconds of Zen.”

Lauralee Bell (Christine) “Christian and I have a great personal friendship and a unique working relationship that comes with playing lawyers. When we’re in a trial, we‘re put in heavy dialogue and stressful days together but we have the ‘I’ve got your back/we’re in this together’ pact. I wouldn’t trade that for anything! Christian is the best! Happy 30th!”

Melissa Ordway (Abby) “Congratulations, Christian! Your big heart, bright spirit and kind soul is loved and appreciated by us all! We love you! Here’s to 30 more!

Beth Maithland (Traci) “There is no one quite like Christian! Talent oozes out of every pore; as an actor, a fine artist, and as a friend and human, he is generous beyond measure, kind, hilarious, connected, risk-taking and the person I want with me on every adventure.”

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) “Christian is one of the best actors I have ever had the pleasure of working with. He is a fantastic friend, as well. In my opinion, he should be working on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS. Every. Single. Day.”

Sharon Case (Sharon) “Happy 30-year Anniversary, Christian! You are such a wonderful person, a talented actor and it’s been a joy to work with you all these years. You are always so cheerful, you make everybody smile, you are the show mascot!!

Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch) “Happy 30th Y&R anniversary to my right hand man Christian Jules LeBlanc.One of the best humans I know. Love ya, buddy.”

Jason Thompson (Billy) “Our Y&R ball of energy! Christian is an ageless wonder that is always shinning.

Jessica Collins (ex-Avery) “Christian LeBlanc is one of my favorite human beings in the world. On top of being one the most talented and dedicated artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with, he’s also incredibly kind, a wonderful storyteller and, boy, does he make me laugh. His contribution to daytime television is enormous and I really can’t imagine THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS without Michael Baldwin, a character that has had the most amazing arc over the last 30 years. I loved playing legal eagles and fighting for justice in Genoa City together. Christian spreads joy on and off-camera. The fans absolutely adore him and so do I!”

Amelia Heinle (Victoria) “Christian is like the best friend you never knew you had. He gives of himself unlike anyone I have ever met. Boundless energy and boundless love for other people.”

Christel Khail (Lily) “Congratulations to the silver fox of daytime, Christian LeBlanc. Here’s to the next 30! Love you.”

Eileen Davidson (Ashley) “So many adjectives describe Christian Jules LeBlanc. Such a fine actor such a talented artist. Outgoing and friendly and incredibly funny! But let’s not forget the most important adjective of all. Christian is loud! Which is usually not a problem unless it’s 6 o’clock in the morning and he bounces in with his effervescent personality. But seriously I think we all love and adore our national treasure, Christian LeBlanc!”

Zach Tinker (Fenmore) “Happy 30th anniversary to most loving, kind, hilarious TV father a boy could ask for. No one has the infectious spirit and lust for life that Christian has, and we should honestly celebrate this man every day.”

Bryton James (Devon) “I’ve never met anyone in my life who exudes more positive energy than Christian LeBlanc. To act with him, is an honor, and to be considered his friend is a privilege. Congratulations on 30 years! I couldn’t love you more.”

Brytni Sarpy (Elena) “He is the stuff that good humans are made of. One of the most talented, infectious, beautiful souls I have ever had the honor of knowing. I adore Christian, Y&R is so lucky to have him.”

Camryn Grimes (Mariah) “You can hear his boisterous voice from down the hall, feel his energy from a mile away, every aspect of Christian LeBlanc is infectious. A talented actor, brilliant artist and fierce friend, the world is lucky to have him share his gifts on screen, and I count it as a gift to have him as a friend.

Mishael Morgan (Amanda) “Happy 30th anniversary, you silver fox! You brighten every room and scene you walk into, and not just because of your hair! I am so honored to work with you and call you my friend.”

Joshua Morrow (Nick) “I can honestly say I have never met anyone like LeBlanc. He has an incredible sense of humor and is such a uniquely talented and creative and smart person. He is a fearless performer and someone who is must-watch television. I envy his choices at times and if I didn’t truly love who he was I would challenge him to a cage match. He is a massive part of our show and someone I wish a saw a lot more of. Dude is also hiding a sick frame under those clothes — keeps himself in incredible shape and at his super-advanced age, it’s highly impressive. If I can look half as good as him when I’m his age, I will consider it a success. He’s my physical idol. Love me some LeBlanc! And best head of hair in daytime, not even a contest! Congratulations on your achievement, my friend.”