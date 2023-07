Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) answers our five burning questions!

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “THE WONDER YEARS.”

What is your go-to comfort food? “Cheese pizza.”

What is your least favorite household chore? “All of them.”

Finish this epitaph on your tombstone. He was pretty okay at… “Stuff.”

Which singer do you want to see in concert? “Elvis, but young Elvis, not bloated, sweaty Elvis.”