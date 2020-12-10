We Hit Katrina Bowden With Some Seriously Silly Questions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What’s been your biggest disaster in the kitchen? “Probably forgetting to put the lid on the blender before turning it on. Embarrassed to admit this has happened a few times.”

Who is the last person from the 30 ROCK cast that you exchanged a text with? “Jack McBrayer, who played Kenneth.”

If Wyatt and Flo did a couple’s costume for Halloween, who would they dress as? “Ken and Barbie.” What do you wear to bed? “Well, well, well…. Wouldn’t you like to know! Shorts pajamas. Ha-ha.”

What’s the best birthday gift your husband, Ben, has ever given you? “My favorite Swarovski necklace I wear all the time.”

What posters did you have on your bedroom wall as a kid? “Backstreet Boys and Hansen!”

What’s your favorite Denise Richards (Shauna) movie? “Drop Dead Gorgeous.”

Who is your favorite character from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory? “Willy Wonka!”

What celebrity would you love to see make an appearance on B&B? “Tom Hanks.” Flo grew up in Las Vegas.

What has been your own most memorable trip to Sin City? “I actually haven’t been too many times. And every trip has ended a bit questionably to be honest [laughs].”