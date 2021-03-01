Watch GH Star Maurice Benard’s Directorial Debut

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) is celebrating his birthday with the release of his directorial debut, which he’s calling THE BIRTHDAY BASH. Benard also stars in the project, which features a bevy of familiar faces from Port Charles’s past and present, including Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke), Steve Burton (Jason), Kin Shriner (Scott) and Dominic Zamprogna (Dante). He told Digest, “ I think that the fans are honestly going to eat it up. In every scene, I’m the same guy, but everybody else is playing [a different kind of character than their GH alter ego].… Every actor brought it in their own way. The only thing that I, as a director, would say that I wanted was the truth in their acting. If they wanted to play a certain thing, I was cool with it, as long as it was honest. But I’ve gotta tell you, everybody was just on.” For more from Benard, check out the new issue of Soap Opera Digest; to watch the finished product, click here.