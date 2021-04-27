Victoria Rowell Series Finds New Home

The fourth season of THE RICH AND THE RUTHLESS, a frothy series created by Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla, Y&R), will now air on BET+, beginning on May 13. The first three seasons of the show, which Rowell also directs and stars in, was originally broadcast on the Urban Movie Channel. THE RICH AND THE RUTHLESS follows the behind-the-scenes drama and power plays at a fictional black-owned soap opera and also includes Y&R’s Bryton James (Devon) in the cast.