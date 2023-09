Veronica Redd is heading back to Genoa City on September 26 to reprise the role of Y&R’s Mamie Johnson, the great aunt to Lily, Devon and Nate. Redd first started playing the Abbott family’s trusted maid in 1990-95 and 1999-2004, then made a brief return to Genoa City last March. Look for her to appear in multiple shows this time around.