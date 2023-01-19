Vail Bloom, who played Paul’s daughter, Heather Stevens, from 2007-10, is returning to the soap. Heather, Daniel’s estranged girlfriend, will come home to Genoa City for a visit in February along with his daughter, Lucy. Lily Brooks O’Briant has been cast as Lucy and her resumé includes a series regular on the Netflix comedy, THE BIG SHOW, starring opposite WWE heavyweight fighter Paul Wight, plus appearances on Amazon Prime’s THE TICK and the TV movie, CRASH AND BURN.
Casting News
Vail Bloom Back To Y&R
Comments