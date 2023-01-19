Vail Bloom Back To Y&R

Vail Bloom, who played Paul’s daughter, Heather Stevens, from 2007-10, is returning to the soap. Heather, Daniel’s estranged girlfriend, will come home to Genoa City for a visit in February along with his daughter, Lucy. Lily Brooks O’Briant has been cast as Lucy and her resumé includes a series regular on the Netflix comedy, THE BIG SHOW, starring opposite WWE heavyweight fighter Paul Wight, plus appearances on Amazon Prime’s THE TICK and the TV movie, CRASH AND BURN.