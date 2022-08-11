Update On Soap Alum Battling Cancer

The father of Robyn Griggs (ex-Stephanie, ONE LIFE TO LIVE; ex-Maggie, ANOTHER WORLD) announced on social media that his daughter, who shared the story of being diagnosed with Stage 4 cervical cancer with Digest last year, is entering hospice care. Although Griggs had faced a daunting prognosis, she explained with a touch of humor that she was responding well to treatment. “I had surgery on December 22 and I was released from the hospital on Christmas morning,” she revealed. “They removed everything, and the way I looked at it was, ‘Well, I don’t need liposuction now.’ ” Griggs has been married to golf pro Mark Wiley since 2013.