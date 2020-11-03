Tyler Johnson Out At Y&R

Earlier today, Tyler Johnson posted a vague tweet that indicated he has been let go from his role as Y&R’s Theo. The actor simply posted, “That’s all folks!” and when questioned by fans if he’s leaving, Johnson followed up with, “It’s been an absolute pleasure.” After more comments of support and shock poured in, Johnson finally confirmed, “I’ve always been an optimist. Today isn’t an end, but a new beginning. Thank you to everyone tuned in to watch ‘Theo Vanderway- it was all a blast. The future is bright. Love you all.” Johnson originated the role of Kyle’s former best friend in June, 2019 and the show was so pleased with his character that they made Theo the son of the baby boy Dina had given up for adoption after she graduated from high school. Although Theo was now a nephew to Abbott siblings Jack, Ashley and Traci, he never quite fit in with his new family.