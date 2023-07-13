Tyler Christopher’s Guardianship Drama

As part of an ongoing series by Bloomberg Law investigating the ins and outs of guardianship, Tyler Christopher’s (ex-Stefan, DAYS; ex-Nikolas, GH) story is being examined, more specifically how his sister, Asmo Baker, put the actor under guardianship in January 2020 when he was in a rehabilitation hospital, and what happened after. “Sharing is part of the healing process,” he posted. “Especially when it can help reform a broken system. This is not a story about me but an illustration of what can go wrong that will hopefully inform change.” To read the story, click here.