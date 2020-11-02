Tune In Alert: GH Special Episode Airs Today!

GH is going back in time on November 2, the eve of Election Day, in a special, all-female, voting-themed episode. Co-Head Writer Chris Van Etten explains, “The idea mostly stemmed from the fact that this year marked the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment,” which guarantees women the right to vote. Eden McCoy, whose Josslyn plays a key role in the special show, previews, “The episode starts with Josslyn’s 18th birthday, and with that comes her being able to vote for the first time. Carly and Bobbie are so excited for Josslyn to have this opportunity, but being a teenager, she’s like, ‘Oh, whatever, I’m busy, I don’t have time for that.’ So, conveniently, Josslyn has this history project to do with Trina, and they have to visit this museum, and they go into an old voting booth and click the lever and get transported back to the suffrage era, the fight to get women the vote, and they get to spend a little time there and talk to the suffragists” — who will look awfully like current female Port Charles citizens.