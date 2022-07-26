What do you like on your pizza? “My go-to custom pizza is Italian sausage, bell peppers and jalapeño. So good.”

What’s your favorite way to procrastinate? “It’s songwriting for me. Sometimes I write little raps or something. I’ll sit down with my guitar and write tunes that are, like, jokes or meaningless. Anything to avoid homework!”

What do you collect? “Lately, I’ve been buying a lot of disposable cameras and printing out the photos. So, I’m collecting memories in college.”

If you could pick up a new skill in an instant, what would it be? “If I could be a really good basketball player, that’s definitely what I’m doing. I feel like all my friends are, and it’s humiliating [laughs].”

What song will always get you on the dance floor?“ ‘Dancing Queen’, ABBA. If I’m outside of a party and I hear that song, I’m going in.”