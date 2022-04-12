If you could pick up a new skill in an instant, what would it be? “Singing. It is a communication that stirs people’s emotions.”

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve eaten? “A crocodile hamburger. I took one bite and thought, ‘Not necessary.’ ”

What’s your favorite way to procrastinate? “Open the fridge door.”

How do you like your eggs? “Poached, medium.”

Do you collect anything? “Well, people think my house is a museum. During Covid the one thing that got me through it and feeling patient staying home was that I was able to look at every piece of art that I’ve collected.”