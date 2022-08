What was your wedding song? “Alabama Shakes: ‘You Ain’t Alone’.One of my favorite bands.”

What is one of the most memorable cities you’ve visited? “I’m a sucker for Paris.

I love that city.”

Did you have any nicknames growing up? “ ‘Tan man’! Even though I wasn’t that tan, I got the name.”

What is your favorite adult beverage? “Tequila, any way you do it.”

What’s your favorite catch phrase? “Liberty Biberty!”