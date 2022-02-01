Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is your favorite guilty pleasure movie? “Lord of the Rings. My daughter and I love to sit through those every year. We’ll watch them all day.”

What is your go-to takeout? “Sushi. I love it.”

What was your most memorable vacation? “Montepulciano, Italy. The food, the wine, the scenery.… It was so relaxing and stunning, and I don’t think we stopped eating and drinking the whole time we were there.”

Which U.S. state do you want to visit most? “Wyoming. I’d love to go to Yellowstone, venture into the park and see the wildlife.”

What is your favorite outdoor activity? “Hiking, especially with my friends. Or sometimes when I do it by myself it can just be so relaxing.”