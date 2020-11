Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What vice would you hate to have to give up? “My wine.”

What food do you wish was calorie-free? “Pizza. It’s my favorite.”

What household job have you been putting off? “Cleaning my room. The vacuum cleaner has been sitting in it for three days.”

What gets on your nerves? “Arguing.”

What is your favorite holiday and why? “Christmas. I love getting the tree and being around family … all the traditions.”