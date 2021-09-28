What’s your sure-fire way to de-stress? “Working out or doing my yoga class. Also, try to remember to take vitamins. That really can be a game-changing stress reliever! If I don’t have time to keep up a workout regimen, a spa treatment helps me out. I like to get a combo body scrub/massage.”

What was the last movie you watched that made you laugh? “I recently watched Step Brothers again! It’s such a silly movie and a comedy classic.”

What hobby/interest are you a little obsessed with? “My garden! I don’t do all of the gardening myself, I need a lot of help with it, but I am obsessed with keeping it as beautiful and perfect as possible. It’s worth it. I love to just sit and look at a garden and admire it.”

Aside from a dog and cat, what animal would you love to have for a pet? “I wish I had some chickens. I like the idea of having fresh eggs.”

What was your favorite birthday gift? “My parents gave me the most beautiful pearl necklace a few years ago for a milestone birthday, which I absolutely love and cherish. Also, more recently, someone very special and dear to me gave me a piece of jewelry that carries a lot of meaning.”