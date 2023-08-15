Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) answers our five burning questions

What is your worst procrastination? “Anything administrative. We’re talking filling out forms or paying parking tickets, calling and making doctor’s appointments. Anything like that is a nightmare for me.”

What is your favorite meal of the day? “Breakfast for sure. I love all breakfast foods.”

What is your favorite summer activity? “My favorite summer activity is going to a movie, hands down, because there is air-conditioning and it’s a few hours you don’t have to spend out in the hot sun.”

What is your favorite ice cream flavor? “Pistachio. There are some close seconds, but it is pistachio.”

What is your favorite adult beverage? “When I’m allowed to have one, an Old Fashioned. They’re hard to make well, but a good Old Fashioned is so delicious.”