How do you clear your head after a bad day? “I set up an exercise platform way back in the yard where my wife can’t see it so it’s not too much of an eyesore. I go back there and I exercise outside in the sunshine and look at the mountains, and it really helps clear the head for sure.”

What is a deal-breaker for you in a relationship? “Being too close-minded is a huge no-no.”

What gets on your nerves? “Everything? Specifically, the one thing I have never managed to quite cure myself of is being constantly surprised about how terrible all the other drivers are. I try not to become enraged by Los Angeles drivers, just the general selfishness of the way people operate these incredibly heavy, metallic death machines.”

What is your favorite comfort food? “Fried chicken. It used to be fish and chips, but I’ve been over here so long, and there’s so much good fried chicken in America.”

What is your dream car? “I’ve always loved Jaguars. They don’t make them anymore, but if I can get my hands on a late model Jaguar XK — the XK, of course, standing for Xander Kiriakis — I’m definitely going to buy one.”

