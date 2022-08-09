If you could pick up a skill in an instant, what would it be? “I would love to be able to speak other languages. I’ve just never had the patience or the facility to do it.”

What is your favorite dessert? “I do enjoy a nice apple pie or fruit pie with some custard or ice cream. Growing up, I loved this prepared ice cream cake treat called Viennetta.”

What is your favorite way to procrastinate? “Getting lost down some rabbit hole on my phone. Any excuse to check Twitter or Instagram. That spiral.”

What was your best birthday ever? “For my 40th, my wife threw a little movie night. She got an outdoor cinema screen and a margarita machine. Everybody came over. They played Flash Gordon and RoboCop. It was amazing.”

What is your favorite and least favorite pizza topping? “Favorite is pepperoni. Least favorite is literally anything else. I’m very strict. Things like pineapple are horrific and abominable to me.”