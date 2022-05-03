What is weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten? “I was with Winsor Harmon [Thorne, B&B] in New Orleans when he gave me some of what he was eating. He asked me if I liked it and when I said, ‘Yes’, he told me it was alligator. I wanted to puke even though it really did taste like chicken. No disrespect to the folks down South who like it but let’s just say I would’ve never ordered alligator from the menu.”

What is your favorite meal of the day? “Lunch. I know that sounds so boring, but I’m usually starving by lunchtime.”

If you could change your first name, what would you choose? “Well, I wanted to change my first name at one point to Tayrn, but my parents wouldn’t let me. But I did change my middle name, which is Ann, to Bridget, and when they called my name at my 9th grade graduation, it was. ‘Michelle Bridget Stafford.’ My parents were like, ‘What the f**k?!’ ”

What is your favorite family tradition? “For Easter, we have this very, very ruthless, competitive Easter egg hunt. It’s the men against the women, and I have been known to hide eggs in really obscure places. One year, I hid an egg in dog poop. That was mean and crazy.”

What was your best birthday? “I was turning 7 and we had a big birthday party in the park. I wore a fuchsia dress, it was a beautiful day and there was a band playing that we didn’t know would be there. It was such a fun time.”