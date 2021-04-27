What’s your stupid human trick? “I have a particular annoying skill of quoting movie lines.”
Which TV show would you like to see come back? “I wish they would make a continuation of TRUE DETECTIVE, season 1. It was so good.”
How do you shake off a bad mood? “I call a friend to bitch, moan, and complain and then they set me straight.”
What was your favorite birthday gift? “A special someone gave me a rancher jacket so I can harness my inner cowboy [laughs].”
What character on a TV series would you like to play? “Any role on THE OFFICE because I love that kind of comedy.”