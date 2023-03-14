What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “DARK SHADOWS. That had to be my first soap opera exposure. I would run home and I was fascinated by it.”

Do you collect anything? “Much to Wayne’s [Northrop, ex-Roman, DAYS et al, her husband] chagrin, I’ve been collecting rescue horses. I’m up to eight and they’re very expensive, these hay eaters.”

What is your favorite comfort food? “Nutella.”

What is your best domestic skill? “It’s probably cleaning floors because at the ranch, every piece of mud and cow manure and horse poop comes in on your boots.”

What is a staple in your fridge? “We have pomegranate trees and I always keep pomegranate juice because I love to make smoothies out of it. I also really love yogurt with everything.”