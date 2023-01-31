If you could pick up a new skill in an instant, what would it be? “Singing. I’d love to be able to sing.”

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve eaten?“Frog legs. I am not a fan, and it doesn’t taste like chicken. I don’t care what people say, it tastes like something else.”

Who in the cast would you trust to babysit for you? “Obviously, Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] but she has enough kids already. I think Annika [Noelle, Hope] would be a great babysitter.”

What song can always get you out on the dance floor? “Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’. ”

What is your take on clowns? “They are awesome but they get a bad rap. We can’t judge every clown based off what a couple of clowns have done. The clown I like serves me chicken nuggets and french fries.”