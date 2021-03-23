Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s something that’s always in your fridge? “There are always fruits and vegetables in my fridge. I cook every night. We really got into it big-time during the lockdown. And I shop pretty regularly.”

What gets on your nerves? “Chatter. And certain people’s voices can get to me, too. The tone of their voices. So if you have that tone of voice and aimless chatter, I tend to leave the room.”

What is your screen saver? “David Bowie’s arrest photo. It’s a lovely black-and-white photo.”

What is one of your simple pleasures? “Hiking. I love to be out hiking, walking. I need time outside in the environment. I need to do it every day, pretty much.”

What celebrity would leave you starstruck? “Tilda Swinton, definitely. Jodie Comer from KILLING EVE. She’s such an extraordinary talent. Jack White is amazing. Any of the Rolling Stones. I could keep going. The Dalai Lama, definitely.”