What would we never find in your fridge? “I share a fridge with Wes Ramsey [Peter, GH], so there are things in my fridge now that would never have been there before, things that I hate, like olives and rosemary and cilantro. And I hate blue cheese — you will never find blue cheese dressing!”

Other than Wes, of course, who in the cast do you text with the most? “I text with Maura West [Ava] all the time — or Cynthia Watros [Nina] to meet up to play pickleball.”

Do you have any nicknames? “Years ago, guys that lived across the hall from me called me Lo. Wes will say to me, ‘How is my sweet angel from heaven?’ And I’m like, ‘Uh, that’s really nice that you think that, but just wait [laughs]! Just stick around!’ ”

What behind-the-scenes job at GH would you be interested in tackling? “Producer. I don’t want to direct or be the EP [executive producer], that is way too much responsibility, but I would love to produce.”

What do you value most in a friend? “Authenticity and laughter.”