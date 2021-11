Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What is your favorite holiday? “Thanksgiving.”

If you won the lottery, what would you buy first? “I’d donate half of it first to [Warrior Foundation] Freedom Station for our veterans. The rest, we’ll see.”

What is your best and worst habit? “My best habit is that I am super-clean. My worst habit is that I am super-clean.”

What’s your favorite dessert? “Angel food cake.”

If you were not an actress or entrepreneur, what would you be? “I absolutely know I would be an architect today.”