What’s the last thing you bought with cash? “I just went to Morocco and it’s an all-cash country, and I bought five bracelets, which were made right in front of me, for five of my best friends.”

What show are you currently binge-watching? “ANTIQUES ROADSHOW! I put it on every night when I’m like, ‘Oh, God, there’s nothing on.’ ”

What household chore do you least enjoy? “Scrubbing toilets.”

Where do you memorize your lines? “In my bedroom, in bed, sound off, no noise. I need the actual paper and I can only memorize lines in yellow highlighter. If it’s any other color, my brain doesn’t register it.”

What does GH’s 60th anniversary mean to you? “It’s astounding. I feel like the message of the show is for all of us: Never give up, never stop trying; anything is possible and dreams do come true.”