Who would you be starstruck by if you met them in person? “Bradley Cooper.”

What song do you love to sing along to? “On my drive to work, it’s usually Broadway. So, anything from Wicked or Les Misérables. One time, I was in the car belting my heart out and I looked over and Maurice Benard [Sonny] was just staring at me.”

What’s the last thing you splurged on? “My wife and I dropped significant money at The Container Store to redo our pantry and closet. That stuff adds up!”

What is your favorite part of the day and why? “My favorite part of the day is that shift when you first get out of bed. There is something about the smell in the air and the opportunity of a new day that I get weirdly excited about.”

What’s something you do every single day? “My morning devotional.”