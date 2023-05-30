What’s the last thing you paid for with cash? “I tried out a new cleaning crew for my house and paid them in cash. I rarely use cash, though I do pull out the ol’ wallet from time to time!”

What’s your favorite sandwich to order out? “A Cubano or, in New Orleans, a muffuletta sandwich.”

In what museum could you browse for hours? “The Whitney in New York.”

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW.”

Who would you be starstuck by if you met them? “I am a huge Bob Seger fan and years ago, he came to see a play I was in. When I met him after, he stuck out his hand and said, ‘Hey, I’m Bob Seger,’ and I tried to say, ‘Nice to meet you,’ but it came out like, ‘Naw new mee you,’ or something like that! He just looked at me and gave a little laugh.”