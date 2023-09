John McCook (Eric, B&B) answers our five burning questions!

What is your favorite way to procrastinate? “Sit outside in the sun.”

What are your favorite pizza toppings? “Sausage and pepperoni!”

What were your favorite TV shows as a kid? “THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW and THE RED SKELTON SHOW.”

What is on the screen saver on your phone? “Cat in my lap in the sun looking back at the back of our house.”

Do you collect anything? “I keep short pencil stubs. I don’t know why.”