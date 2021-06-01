Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s your surefire way to destress? “Before Covid, getting a massage. Since Covid, playing with my four pups.”

What’s your favorite season? “Summer, because it’s warm and you can have your morning coffee outside. Living in Oregon, it’s not always warm.”

What was your favorite birthday gift? “My 70th birthday party, thrown by my daughter-in-law, Ashley.”

What movie scene got you choked up? “Sophie’s Choice, when she had to choose between her children.”

Who’s your oldest friend who you’re still in touch with? “Jane, she lives in Toronto; I met her in the third grade. I recently spoke to her on the phone for three hours!”