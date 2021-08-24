Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What advice would you give to your younger self? “Keep your eye on the ball — not that I haven’t, but I might have gotten distracted a few times.”

What is your favorite sports team? “I liked the Lakers when Shaq and Kobe were playing together; the camaraderie they had together was epic. I just loved going to their games.”

What would you love to buy for your home? “A trampoline for the kids. That would be cool.”

If you could live in any city for a year, which would you choose? “New York. I love New York City. I love the art, the museums, the [South Street] Seaport, the energy.”

Where is your happy place? “Being with my family. One hundred percent.”