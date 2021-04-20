Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What food do you wish was calorie-free? “Dark chocolate-covered almonds. I have fooled myself into believing dark chocolate is healthy, so the more I eat of them, the healthier I will be.”

What gets on your nerves? “The lack of realism throughout social media.”

What is your favorite part of the day? “My favorite part of the day is coming home after work and the red wine comes out. I’m asked how my day was by my wife and I tell her it was okay and then the world is right.”

What’s an unknown talent you possess? “I can twirl the heck out of BOD Ropes, which is a jump rope with no ropes from Beachbody.”

What errand do you hate to run? “Grabbing that last-minute item from the grocery store. If my wife asks me to pick up coffee creamer, there are 17,000 different kinds and she’s never specific and I usually bring back the wrong kind.”