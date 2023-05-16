Promo banner Promo banner

Interview

Tuesday Fast Five With Elia Cantu

What’s the last thing you ordered online? “Cleaning supplies from Amazon. It’s springtime, so it’s time for spring cleaning. Now I can get my home in order.”

What is your favorite dessert? “Tiramisu. I love the flavor and the texture. It has that light feel and is not as heavy as a cake. It’s almost like a mousse.”

What is your least favorite errand? “Going to the grocery store. I put it off, because it’s always so cold in there. I love food, but I don’t love shopping for it.”

What is your go-to snack? “Chips and salsa, or chips and guacamole.”

When you were a kid, what TV show did you want to appear on? “I used to want to be on ALL THAT on Nickelodeon. It was a comedy show for kids.”

