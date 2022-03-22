How do you take your coffee? “I take my coffee black daily, but occasionally I get a sugar-free vanilla almond milk latte.”

What was the last thing you listened to in your car? “A 2000s hip-hop playlist on Apple Radio.”

What was your favorite sitcom growing up? “THREE’S COMPANY. Still love it!”

Where do you go to relax? “I go home, recline in bed, chill with my wonderful cat and I watch either COLUMBO or MURDER, SHE WROTE.”

Who or what always makes you smile? “When I think of how fortunate I am to have this life and the wonderful people I get to share it with, I smile from the inside out with gratitude.”