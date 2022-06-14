What is the last thing you listened to in your car? “Led Zeppelin. ‘Fool in the Rain’, to be particular.”

What’s the last thing you bought online? “Probably a pair of sneakers.”

Who would be your dream artist to see perform live? “Unfortunately, I missed him, but Tom Petty.”

How do you take your coffee? “Out of my Jura machine, mostly, the greatest coffee machine on earth. We bought it, like, 10 or 11 years ago and it’s paid for itself 100 times over. I crave the sound it makes every morning. I top it of with a little oat milk.”

What is the screen-saver on your phone? “A photo of my youngest daughter taken at a winery in Santa Ynez in 2018. Behind her, there are rolling hills and a beautiful, cloudy sky with sunbeams blasting through. It’s the most beautiful picture I’ve ever taken.”