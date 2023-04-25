What’s your favorite way to procrastinate? “Wasting time on YouTube or looking at the suggestions on Instagram. I flick my finger up and down going through everything.”

If you could pick up a new skill in an instant, what would it be? “Playing the guitar.”

Do you collect anything? “Emotional baggage.”

What would you never allow in your fridge? “Fish that’s been left out all night. I think that would be the worst.”

What U.S. state do you want to visit most and why? “New York. I haven’t been there and I have a number friends who are there who are begging me to come.”