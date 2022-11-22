What was the last thing you listened to in your car? “I’m a big NPR podcast person.”

What was your favorite movie when you were a kid? “I’m a big Bette Davis fan. Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? was my favorite and is to this day.”

What is your favorite holiday? “Thanksgiving.”

What is the screen-saver on your phone? “I have been dating this man for two years and it’s me and him on my porch in Pasadena.”

What is your favorite museum? “There is a museum that I can walk to and I’ve brought my girls there I don’t know how many times. It’s called the Norton Simon. It’s wonderful.”