Tuesday Fast Five With Christel Khalil

What is your favorite part of the day? “I love mornings because I get to have a nice cup of coffee.”
How do you prefer to shop for groceries: In-store, online or have someone else do it? “I prefer to shop in-store. I like to see exactly what I’m buying.”
What song do you love to sing along to? “Sheryl Crow’s ‘If It Makes You Happy.’ I love that song!”
What famous world monument do you definitely want to visit? “One day, I hope to travel to Egypt to visit the Pyramids.”
When was the last time you were totally lost? “I never travel without using a map app, so I never get lost.”