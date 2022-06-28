What’s your signature coffee drink? “A Greek style coffee that I make at home. It’s called a frappe espresso. It’s espresso and ice cubes, and made with a milkshake machine. It’s delicious.”

What’s your most treasured possession from your childhood? “A giant film camera that my mom and dad purchased together. I took my first photo on that camera of my mom, my dad and my sister at the zoo.”

What’s your favorite guilty pleasure movie? “Ghostbusters. It’s always fun. It has comedy, science fiction, great actors…”

What’s always in your fridge? “Ketchup.”

If you could pick up a new skill in an instant, what would it be? “I’ve always wanted to learn how to play the violin, but I know that I am not committed enough.”