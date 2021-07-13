Who’s your oldest friend, who you’re still in touch with? “Lee Jackson. We met when I was 7, backstage at the NAACP Awards. He’s like my brother.”
Aside from a dog and cat, what animal would you love to have for a pet? “A monkey.”
How do you get out of a bad mood? “I immediately remember that I truly don’t have anything to be in a bad mood about.”
What’s the most dare-devil thing you’ve done? “I’ve gone over 180 mph in an open-wheel Indy car around Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”
What was your favorite birthday gift? “It’s a tie between my parents getting me a life-size Spider- man that used to hang in New York City’s famous toy store, FAO Schwarz, and Michael [Jackson] allowing me and my family to spend my birthdays at Neverland every year.”