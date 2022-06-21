Do you have any nicknames? “One of my uncles calls me Baby Ave, and my old basketball team used to call me Hollywood. Don’t love that one as much!”

What was your favorite TV show when you were a kid? “THE SUITE LIFE OF ZACK AND CODY, and for cartoons, PHINEAS AND FERB.”

In which store could you browse for hours? “Like half the population, I’m sure, I can roam the aisles of Target for hours and spend a bunch of money that didn’t need to be spent!”

What word best describes your life right now? “Hectic.”

What’s your favorite midnight snack? “I love a good piece of chocolate, especially the dark chocolate peanut butter cups from Trader Joe’s. I only buy them occasionally, because when I do, I spend all day thinking about how I’d like to be eating one.”