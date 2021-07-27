Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What movie can you can watch over and over? “Avatar. I love how everything in that movie is connected.”

What is your biggest pet peeve? “It’s the little things, like if you’re trying to pick something up, just using this as an example, and it falls again and again.”

What’s your favorite holiday? “I love the holiday season from Thanksgiving to Christmas. I grew up on the East Coast, where you had the weather that went along with it.”

What is your least favorite household chore? “I don’t like to wash dishes. I will vacuum. I will make the bed — don’t like washing dishes.”

What’s your favorite movie soundtrack? “Out of Sight, with George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, had a phenomenal soundtrack. Also, Despicable Me with [a score by] Pharrell Williams. That’s one I like to listen to, as well.”