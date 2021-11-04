Your Guide To: London, England

Harrods Department Store “Harrods is still a favorite place of mine for shopping and everyone must experience it when they come to London. We shopped there all the time when we lived on Hamilton Terrace and I stop by there whenever I’m in the city. The Harrods Food Halls on the ground floor are amazing, but it’s also the reason I became vegan at 8 years old [chuckles]. The butcher department had all their meats hanging on meat hooks so one smell and that was it for me.”

87-135 Brompton Road; +44 20 7730 1234; www.harrods.com

Harvey Nichols “I also enjoying shopping at Harvey Nichols, or Harvey Nicks as the locals call it, for all the current trends.”

109-125 Knightsbridge; +44 20 7235 5000; www.harveynichols.com

King’s Road “At one time, we lived in a flat on King’s Road, where you would see all these avant garde clothes. That was the beginning of my love for fashion. You can spend all day shopping in the stores and boutiques on King’s Road.”

Chelsea, London; www.kingsroadlondon.com

Victoria and Albert Museum “This museum is named for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and has on display all these amazing artifacts, clothing from the Renaissance, royal costuming, jewelry, art and so much more.”

Cromwell Road; +44 20 7942 2000; www.vam.ac.uk

Theatreland, The West End of London “The West End is the place to see musicals and plays at the wonderful array of [almost 40] theaters.”

Boundaries are The Strand, Oxford Street, Regent Street and Kingsway; to check show schedules and buy tickets: www.londontheatre.co.uk

Tate Britain Gallery “The Tate is all about art. There are a lot of famous pieces there and best of all, it’s free — but you have to reserve tickets ahead of time.”

Millbank, London +44 20 7887 8888; www.tate.org.uk

The Lanesborough Hotel “There are so many beautiful hotels in London but I love to stay at The Lanesborough. It’s kind of a small hotel, which I love, and actually used to be a hospital before it was completely renovated.”

Hyde Park Corner, Lanesborough Place; +44 20 7259 5599; www.oetkercollection.com/hotels/the-lanesborough

Hyde Park “I love strolling through Hyde Park. It’s gorgeous and has lots to see. A very nice way to spend the afternoon and feel like a local.”

Central London; www.royalparks.org.uk/parks/hyde-park

The Dorchester “I still love going to after- noon teas at The Dorchester. High tea is why I fell in love with cucumber sandwiches. When we moved to the United States, nobody knew what to do with me because I didn’t sound like anyone else with my British accent and all I wanted to eat were cucumber sandwiches on wheat bread.”

53 Park Lane; +44 20 7629 8888; www.dorchestercollection.com

Petticoat Lane Market “My dad and I used to love going to Petticoat Lane, which is a shopping area similar to The Rose Bowl Flea Market [in Pasadena, CA]. You can find all sorts of unique things.”

Between Middlesex and Goulston Streets in the Spitalfields district; www.londontown.com/LondonInformation/Attraction/Petticoat_Lane