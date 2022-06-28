Tony Geary Makes Surprise Acting Appearance

In Episode 9 of the Jim Warren-created show, THIS SHOW SUCKS: Truth + Consequences, GH legend Tony Geary (ex-Luke) makes a surprise appearance. The episode, which is set in Amsterdam, where Geary resides, features him walking the streets while Warren’s fictional alter ego tries to track him down. The two ultimately “meet”, where Drew (Warren) tries to get Trent (Geary) to return to the soap. Check it out here, and watch all of the other episodes on Warren’s YouTube page.