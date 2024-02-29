Tonight: Jason Cook, Brytni Sarpy and Jacob Young Chat With Michael Fairman

Jason Cook (ex-Shawn, DAYS/ex-Matt, GH), Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) and Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B; ex-Lucky, GH; ex-JR, AMC) will chat live with Michael Fairman during a visit to the Michael Fairman Channel on Thursday, February 29th beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The actors will discuss their respective daytime careers, field questions from fans and talk about the making of their new movie, Four For Fun. Cook wrote and directed the film, in which Sarpy and Young play a married couple. (Check out Digest‘s interview with Sarpy about the movie here, and our chat with Young about it here.) To watch the conversation with Fairman live, click here.